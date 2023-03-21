Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar Release Date Is Locked

It is all known that Megastar Chiranjeevi already bagged the biggest blockbuster of the year with the Waltair Veerayya movie. This movie was released on the occasion of the Pongal festival. Now, within 7 months, he is all set to entertain movie buffs with his next movie Bholaa Shankar. Off late, the makers dropped the Ugadi festive special poster and locked the release date of this most-awaited family entertainer.

Along with the makers, even Chiranjeevi, director Meher Ramesh and Keerthy Suresh also shared this good news with all their fans through social media… Take a look!

Along with sharing the release date poster, director Meher Ramesh also wrote, "This Telugu NEW YEAR Begins in Advance with a MEGA update Mega @KChiruTweets #BholaaShankar. Releasing WorldWide In Theatres on AUG 11th 2023 #HappyUgadi @AnilSunkara1 @tamannaahspeaks @KeerthyOfficial @AKentsOfficial @adityamusic @dudlyraj @prakash3933 @kishore_Atv".

All three lead actors Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannah are seen in traditional avatars in the poster with all smiles. This movie will hit the big screens on 11th August, 2023!

Casting Details of Bholaa Shankar:

• Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar

• Tamannaah

• Keerthy Suresh as Bhola Shankar's sister

• Murali Sharma

• Raghu Babu

• Rao Ramesh

• Vennela Kishore

• P. Ravi Shankar

• Tulasi Shivamani

• Pragathi

• Sreemukhi

• Bithiri Sathi

• Satya Akkala

• Rashmi Gautam

• Uttej

• Getup Srinu

• Lobo

Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it.

Bholaa Shankar movie will hit the theatres on 11th August, 2023…