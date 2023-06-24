Live
Megastar comes on board to promote Sree Vishnu
Young and promising actor Sree Vishnu is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film “Samajavaragamana.” This comedy-drama is directed by Ram Abbaraju of “Vivaha Bhojanambu” fame. The movie is set for release on June 29, 2023.
The latest to be known is that Megastar Chiranjeevi will launch “Samajavaragamana” theatrical trailer tomorrow. To note, AK Entertainments, which is bankrolling Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar,” is co-producing this Sree Vishnu starrer in association with Hasya Movies. The team has been promoting the film quite aggressively for the last few days. Reba Monica is the female lead. Naresh, Sudarshan, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, and Devi Prasad played important roles. Gopi Sundar composed the music.