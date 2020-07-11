Real Star Srihari's sons are showing interest to make a career in movies. One of his sons Meghamsh Srihari eyes on his second! already made his debut as a solo hero with the film Rajdooth. The movie failed to make a mark at the box-office and the hero scored a dud. Now, he is looking at coming up with another movie soon. He is determined to scoring it big with the second movie.

As per the latest reports, Meghamsh is going to come up with a new movie soon. Meghamsh is looking at mass action films with proper commercial elements. He is said to have finalised a script recently. As of now, the details about the project are kept under wraps and the pre-production is currently underway.

More details about the cast and crew on Meghamsh's second film will come out soon