Mehreen clarifies rumors on Balakrishna's next

Mehreen Kaur is one of the talented heroines in Telugu film industry. The actress is currently busy working on two projects but there are speculations about her being a part of Balakrishna's next. Meanwhile, Mehreen has condemned the rumors on the same.

On Sunday, Mehreen took to her Instagram to burst the rumors. "Good morning my lovelies Hope you all are safe and doing well. I'm busy shooting for my film with Maruthi Sir- Santosh and can't wait for you all to watch it. All the speculations about my next film are baseless. Pls don't believe anything until I myself share it with you. Love you all. Have a great Sunday! I'm having a working one" wrote Mehreen on Twitter.

Mehreen currently has only two films to her kitty. She will announce her next film soon.