‘Mem Famous’ available in OTT from today

Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films have teamed up again to deliver a youthful entertainer, “Mem Famous.” Sumanth Prabhas made his acting and directorial debut with this film, which was released on May 26, 2023, and is now available on the OTT platform. To our surprise, the makers have made the film available on Amazon Prime Video starting today, providing a nice opportunity for those who missed it in theaters.

“Mem Famous” features Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya, Siri Raasi, Kiran Macha, Anji Mama, Narendra Ravi, Muralidhar Goud, and Shiva Nandan in prominent roles, with Kalyan Nayak serving as the music director.