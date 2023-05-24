Mem Famous Makes Waves with Lowest Ticket Prices and Early Premieres

Mem Famous movie team has launched a groundbreaking campaign ahead of its release next Friday (May 26). The movie's promotions are in full swing, and the makers have implemented a unique approach by reducing ticket prices. Typically, ticket prices are increased for big-budget releases, while small to medium-range movies maintain normal rates.

However, the Mem Famous team has devised an intriguing plan. On its opening day in the Telugu States, the film will offer discounted ticket prices in selected theaters. Priced at Rs 99, this strategy aims to attract a larger audience and boost occupancy on the first day. Such innovative promotions that bring viewers to theaters bode well for smaller films, and the impact is expected to be positive. Additionally, the movie is set to have early premieres in Hyderabad on the night of May 25.

Following the blockbuster success of Writer Padmabhushan, Lahari Films, and Chai Bisket Films return this summer with Mem Famous. Written and directed by Sumanth Prabhas, the film prominently features Sumanth Prabhas and Saarya in major roles.

Promoting a small movie without established stars or recognizable faces is no small feat, but the Mem Famous team has achieved it with a limited budget, relying heavily on their innovative skills. Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, and Siri Raasi deliver impactful performances in supporting roles. The highly anticipated release is scheduled for May 26.