MGM Hospital Releases SPB's Health Bulletin: SP Balasubrahmanyam Is In Extreme Critical Condition

It was just a couple of days ago SP Charan doled out that his father SP Balasubrahmanyam is slowly getting recovered. But all of a sudden this ace singer's health got deteriorated in the last 24 hours and is now extremely critical fighting for life. He is still put on Ekmo/ventilator support. Off late, MGM hospital officials released the health bulletin of SP Balasubrahmanyam saying that doctors are closely monitoring his health.

Here is the health bulletin released by MGM hospital… Have a look!





In this bulletin, it is written that "Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM healthcare on 5th August, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition."



Although his health was normal in the beginning stage of Covid-19, it got deteriorated later in August. But in the first week of September, he started to recover and even physiotherapy support was also started. But now, all of a sudden his health condition turned critical.

This 74-old-year ace singer was admitted in the hospital on 5th August 2020 after getting tested positive for Covid-19. Although he had only mild symptoms like cough and cold, he got admitted in the MGM hospital, Chennai. But all of a sudden his health got deteriorated on 13th August 2020. Immediately he was shifted to ICU and was put on ventilator and ECMO.