Miheeka Bajaj Shares Her Candid Wedding Pics And Looks Beautiful In Her Bridal Avatar

Our dear Tollywood Bhallaladeva Rana Daggubati got hitched to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on 8th August. The wedding took place at Ramanaidu Studios amidst a few close family members a couple of Tollywood biggies. Well, Miheeka Bajaj took to her Instagram and shared beautiful wedding pics and made us go awe…

The first pic is the 'SaathPehra' one, where both Rana and Miheeka are seen holding hands and doing rounds around the 'Agni Kund'. The second is the special one as Rana is seen tying 'Malgalsutra' to his dear lady love. Coming to the third one, both are seen holding hands in all smiles… The fourth one is also the same but clicked in a different angle. Coming to the fifth one, it is again the 'Malgalsutra' pic. The sixth one made us smile as the tallest guy of Tollywood is seen trying to reach Miheeka to drop the 'Phool Mala'… Well, the next one is a candid one being black and white… Miheeka happily made Rana wore the 'Phool Mala' and all in smiles. The rest of the pics made us go awe as both bride and groom posed to cams in all smiles and enjoying the rituals of their wedding.



Well, this post holds a couple of black and white clicks of beautiful bride Miheeka… She is regal and beautiful in her grandeur bridal avatar.

This post holds a few beautiful clicks… Both Rana and Miheeka are seen in much love being close to each other.

This beautiful couple had much fun at their wedding and even made us go awe dropping their pics… Rana Daggubati had chosen tech route to make all his dear ones and relatives witness his wedding. He sent VR boxes to all of his dear ones and made them witness his wedding using technology!!! This is a great way to get married in this Covid-19 crisis time!!!