Live
- Thackeray assures all help, rehab, jobs to weeping survivors of Raigad tragedy
- National Mango Day 2023: History, Significance, and Fascinating Facts
- International Self Care Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day
- National Parents’ Day 2023: This is how millennial parents can raise healthy and happy children
- 2nd Test, Day 2: India post 438 in first innings against West Indies
- These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me: Virat Kohli
- I knew I had to score: Messi on last-minute winner in Inter Miami CF
- Alia recounts how her tryst with acting started from school with theatre
- ‘Hip Hop India’ breaks Guinness World Record for largest hip-hop performance
- Czech Republic to buy 77 German Leopard tanks
‘Milky beauty’ song from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ gives pleasant feel
Highlights
The makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” have unveiled the new song “Milky Beauty” from the film. Mahati Swara Sagar rendered pleasant...
The makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” have unveiled the new song “Milky Beauty” from the film. Mahati Swara Sagar rendered pleasant music, and the song has its lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.
It is captivatingly crooned by Mahati Swara Sagar, Vijay Prakash, and Sanjana Kalmanje. Megastar looks smart in the lyrical video and impresses with his simple dance moves. The stylish looks of Chiranjeevi in the promotional content released made everyone curious to watch the film. Tamannaah looks glamorous in the song.
Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments, “Bholaa Shankar” also has Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in important roles. The film is slated for a grand release on 11th August 2023.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS