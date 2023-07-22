‘Milky beauty’ song from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ gives pleasant feel

The makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” have unveiled the new song “Milky Beauty” from the film. Mahati Swara Sagar rendered pleasant music, and the song has its lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

It is captivatingly crooned by Mahati Swara Sagar, Vijay Prakash, and Sanjana Kalmanje. Megastar looks smart in the lyrical video and impresses with his simple dance moves. The stylish looks of Chiranjeevi in the promotional content released made everyone curious to watch the film. Tamannaah looks glamorous in the song.

Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments, “Bholaa Shankar” also has Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in important roles. The film is slated for a grand release on 11th August 2023.



