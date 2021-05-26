Mind-blowing interval scene in 'Akhanda'

Tollywood senior Hero Nandamuri Balakrishna recently joined hands with mass director Boyapati Srinu for his third outing with him after 2 super hit movies like 'Simha' and 'Legend'.

Titled as 'Akhanda', the recently released teaser of the film has received a thumping response from the audience and Balakrishna has been greatly impressed with his never seen before kind of look. It is evident that the movie is going to have some Boyapati mark action sequences and Balakrishna is going to appear in an out and out mass avatar in the film. Now, another interesting update about the interval scene of the film has been increasing the expectations on the movie. According to the buzz, the interval block of the movie is going to become the major highlight of the film with its mind-blowing visuals. It seems like the interval episode of the film is going to have some powerful dialogues, high-octane action sequences. Rumors are also coming out that Balayya's second role will enter the film in that interval episode.



Miryala Ravinder Reddy is bankrolling this project under Dwaraka Creations banner. SS Thaman is composing tunes for the film whereas Ram Prasad is cranking the camera.

