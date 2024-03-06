Minister Seethakka unveils a song from ‘Sharathulu Varthisthai’

The film "Sharathulu Varthisthai," directed by Kumaraswamy (Akshara) and produced by Star Light Studios, is set to hit theaters on the 15th of this month. The movie, starring Chaitanya Rao and Bhoomi Shetty, portrays the lives of middle-class individuals in Karimnagar, encapsulating universal emotions.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Minister Seethakka expressed her joy in releasing the song 'Akasham Andani,' penned by female lyricist Chaitanya Pingali. She emphasized the song's significance in celebrating women's achievements and struggles.

Mamidi Harikrishna, one of the film's producers, thanked Minister Seethakka for releasing the song and highlighted its special appeal, resonating with audiences beyond Karimnagar. He praised director Kumaraswamy for his impressive work on the film.

Director Kumaraswamy conveyed his gratitude to Minister Seethakka and expressed hope for a positive response from the audience when "Sharathulu Varthisthai" releases.

Lead actor Chaitanya Rao thanked Minister Seethakka for her blessings and for releasing the song. He shared that the film maintains a realistic approach while incorporating commercial elements, expressing excitement for its imminent release.

The song 'Akasham Andani,' with music by Arun Chiluveru and sung by Naresh Iyer and Nayana Nair, emotionally depicts the beauty of the sky and earth, portraying the resolution of loneliness through bonds and relationships.