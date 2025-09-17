Live
Minister Vakiti Srihari wishes ‘Harikatha’ team
The upcoming family and love entertainer Harikatha has officially confirmed its theatrical release for November 7. The announcement was made in the presence of Animal Husbandry, Sports & Youth Services Minister Vakiti Srihari, who unveiled the release poster and extended his best wishes to the team.
Promising to deliver a blend of youthful romance and heartfelt family emotions, Harikatha aims to strike a balance that appeals to both younger audiences and family viewers.
The film features Kiran, Ranjith, Sajjan, Akhil Ram, Lavanya Reddy, and Keerthi in prominent roles. Backed by Iraavata Cine Colours, the project is jointly produced by Ranjith Kumar Goud, Vivekananda, Raghu, and Kavitha, with Ashok Kadluri and Rampuram Venkateshwar Reddy presenting the film. Anudeep Reddy has taken the director’s chair, promising a story-driven entertainer that emphasizes wholesome values while keeping the narrative fresh and engaging.
On the technical front, the visuals are crafted by cinematographer Mastan Sharif, while Mahaveer has composed the music. Editing has been overseen by Bontala Nageshwar Reddy. With post-production wrapped up, the film is now ready for its theatrical run.
Director Anudeep Reddy described Harikatha as “a fresh and unique film” that intertwines romance with family values in a way that does not compromise on either. The producers echoed this sentiment, praising the director’s vision and thanking Minister Vakiti Srihari for his support in unveiling the release poster.