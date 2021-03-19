Mohan Lal to star in 'Akhil 5'?

Tollywood handsome hero Akhil Akkineni is teaming up with Surender Reddy for a commercial action entertainer. The actor is already learning horse riding for his role in the film. Surender Reddy is preparing to show Akhil Akkineni in a very stylish look. The reports are coming that Akhil will be seen playing a spy in the film which is tentatively titled 'Akhil 5'.

Now according to the latest buzz in the film industry, Surender Reddy is planning to bring Mohanlal on the board to play a crucial role. The makers of this film opine Mohanlal would be the right choice for this role. They have already initiated talks with the 'Janatha Garage' actor.

Meanwhile Mohanlal is currently busy with commitments in Malayalam film industry. If everything goes as planned, Mohanlal will be making his re-entry in Tollywood with Surender Reddy directorial venture. The upcoming film of Akhil and Surender Reddy is being produced by Anil Sunkara and Surender Reddy under their banner AK Entertainments.