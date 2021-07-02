Top
Monal gives nick name to Akhil

Monal Gajjar and Akhil Sarthak
Monal Gajjar and Akhil Sarthak shot to fame as 'love birds' in Bigg Boss season 4. Even after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, the duo is continuing their bond. They also signed a web film together as the lead pair. However, the fans are still in a confusion about the relationship between them.

Recently, they posted a video in which they addressed one another with their nicknames. Akhil called Monal Gujju and she called him Akhiluu. It is creating a lot of doubts about their relationship!

Monal Gajjar made her debut with Allari Naresh's Sudigadu but she shot to fame only with the Bigg Boss TV show. On the other hand, Akhil Sarthak is testing his luck with the projects on TV and films.

We have to see if the web film in their combination brings the much-needed recognition.

