Tollywood: Gujarathi beauty Monal Gajjar is working in the Telugu film industry for the last eight years. However, it was her recent stint in Bigg Boss Telugu which gave a boost up for her career. The popularity gained through Bigg Boss gave Monal a chance to dance in a special song in Alludu Adhurs. But it now looks like this song hasn't helped her career much.



Monal grabbed the offer of Alludu Adhurs within days after her eviction from Bigg Boss. Her inclusion in the film also brought a lot of hype on it. However, the film failed to entertain the audiences when it hit the theatres and even the item song of Monal was not up to the mark. Thus, Monal's maiden stint as an item girl flopped.

But the actress is getting a lot of offers from television and digital media. Monal is already working as a judge for a dance reality show on Star Maa. We now hear that she is also getting a lot of offers to play the female lead in many upcoming web series. The actress is expected to reveal about her upcoming projects very soon.