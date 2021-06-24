More waiting for Vamsi Paidipally

Though we already knew that Kollywood Star Vijay is all set to come up with his first-ever Telugu movie under the direction of Vamsi Paidipally, the official announcement regarding the same is still awaited. Dil Raju is bankrolling this project and everyone thought that the movie will get launched on the occasion of Vijay's birthday but the makers haven't made anything official yet.

If everything goes well, Dil Raju has already given a huge advance amount to Vijay who is currently busy with 'Beast' under the direction of Nelson. The shooting of this movie will hit the floors from July and after wrapping up this project, Vijay will kick start Vamsi Paidipally's film.



So the 'Maharshi' director has to wait for few more months for Vijay. He has been waiting to get to work ever since Maharshi released but it looks like his wait is not going to end anytime soon.

