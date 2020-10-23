Motion Poster: Beats of 'Radhe Shyam'

Titled as 'Radhe Shyam', Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are all set to give the audience a beautiful and mesmerizing love story to remember under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radhakrishna.

Today, on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday, the makers have released the much-awaited motion poster of 'Radhe Shyam' which is now trending on the internet. The 1 minute 16 seconds video hinted that the movie is going to be like another legendary love story just like the stories of Salim Anarkali, Romeo Juliet, Devdas Paru, etc. The beautiful background music and the breathtaking visuals will surely give a long-lasting impact on the viewers. The motion poster also showcased a romantic poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde which is just magical.





Vyjayanti movies is bankrolling this project. The audience are super excited to see the amazing chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde on the silver screens.