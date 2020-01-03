Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Motion Teaser Of 'Garjana' Is Horrified

Motion Teaser Of
Highlights

We need to name this day as an unofficial day of posters. Yes… From the beginning of the day itself...

We need to name this day as an unofficial day of posters. Yes… From the beginning of the day itself, the posters are lined up in Twitter and are making all the movie buffs to eye on the social media all day.

Now, an interesting motion teaser has been dropped on Twitter. It is from the movie 'Garjana'. Touted to be a horror genre film, it stars Raai Laxmi, Srikanth and Dev Ghill. Here is the motion teaser for our readers.


The motion teaser is filled with full of horror scenes… That doesn't mean it is a ghost-based one, but the movie is based on the wild animal 'Tiger'. Raai Laxmi and a small girl are seen escaping themselves from this animal.

Produced by B.Vinod Jain under Jaguar Studios, this movie is directed by J. Parthiban. Editing work is done by R. Sudershan and music is composed by Aruldev.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
BJP will not repeal CAA despite opposition: Union Home Minister Amit Shah3 Jan 2020 12:34 PM GMT

BJP will not repeal CAA despite opposition: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

AP Govt
AP Govt's Landmark Decision On RTC Merger
CM Jagan Reddy once again hints about mooting of three capitals at Eluru meeting
CM Jagan Reddy once again hints about mooting of three capitals...
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Downplays Kota Hospital Deaths
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Downplays Kota Hospital Deaths
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Revamped YSR Arogyasri Pilot Project in Eluru
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Revamped YSR Arogyasri Pilot...


Top