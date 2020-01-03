Motion Teaser Of 'Garjana' Is Horrified

We need to name this day as an unofficial day of posters. Yes… From the beginning of the day itself, the posters are lined up in Twitter and are making all the movie buffs to eye on the social media all day.

Now, an interesting motion teaser has been dropped on Twitter. It is from the movie 'Garjana'. Touted to be a horror genre film, it stars Raai Laxmi, Srikanth and Dev Ghill. Here is the motion teaser for our readers.





The motion teaser is filled with full of horror scenes… That doesn't mean it is a ghost-based one, but the movie is based on the wild animal 'Tiger'. Raai Laxmi and a small girl are seen escaping themselves from this animal.

Produced by B.Vinod Jain under Jaguar Studios, this movie is directed by J. Parthiban. Editing work is done by R. Sudershan and music is composed by Aruldev.