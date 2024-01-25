‘Mr Bachchan’ team off to Karaikudi for a key schedule

The collaboration of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, acclaimed director Harish Shankar, and the renowned production house People Media Factory has sparked excitement with the commencement of the shooting for their much-anticipated project, 'Mr Bachchan.' The team recently embarked on a significant schedule in Karaikudi, where key scenes will be captured in the picturesque surroundings.

Promising a fresh and distinctive appearance for Ravi Teja, the film carries the intriguing tagline, 'Naam Toh Suna Hoga.' Bhagyashree Borse joins the project as the leading lady opposite Ravi Teja, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Produced by TG Vishwaprasad under the banner of People Media Factory, with co-production by Vivek Kuchibhotla, 'Mr Bachchan' is jointly presented by Panorama Studios and T-Series, showcasing the coming together of industry giants to deliver an exceptional cinematic experience.

Ayananka Bose has taken charge of cinematography, ensuring visually captivating sequences, while the musical score is in the capable hands of the talented Mickey J Mayer. Avinash Kolla is handling the production design, and the editing responsibilities rest with Ujwal Kulkarni.

As the project unfolds, fans eagerly await the revelation of Ravi Teja's distinctive look and the unfolding of a storyline that carries the intriguing tagline, 'Naam Toh Suna Hoga.' With a powerhouse team and promising elements, 'Mr Bachchan' is poised to make a significant impact in the realm of Telugu cinema.