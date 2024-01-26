‘Mr Bachchan’ team treats with a stunning poster

The charismatic Telugu actor, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, is all set for the much-anticipated release of his upcoming film, "Eagle," scheduled for a grand premiere on February 9, 2024, in both Telugu and Hindi. Simultaneously, Ravi Teja is actively engaged in the filming of "Mr Bachchan," directed by Harish Shankar, currently underway at Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu.

On the occasion of his birthday, the "Mr Bachchan" team treated fans to an uber-cool still poster featuring Ravi Teja, accompanied by heartfelt birthday wishes. The poster exudes swag, delighting fans and raising anticipation for the film.

A noteworthy aspect is the Tollywood debut of Bhagyashri Borse through "Mr Bachchan," with People Media Factory serving as the production house for this exciting project. Adding musical flair to the venture is Mickey J Meyer, who takes on the role of the music director. As Ravi Teja continues to captivate audiences with his on-screen charisma, "Mr. Bachchan" promises to be a significant addition to his illustrious filmography.