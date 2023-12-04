Mrunal Thakur shares her experiences of ‘Hi Nanna’

Mrunal Thakur secured a pecular space in film industry with her films. Especially, “Sita Ramam” brought her huge craze in Telugu. Now, the actress is coming with a wholesome feel good family entertainer “Hi Nanna” along with Natural Star Nani. Shouryuv is making his directorial debut with this film which is the first production venture of Vaira Entertainment. Shruti Haasan and Baby Kiara Khanna will be seen in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijayender Reddy Thigala.

As the film is all set to hit theatres on December 7, actress Mrinal Thakur shared her experiences of the film. Let’s have a look into it.

Audience expectations have been raised on you after “Sita Ramam.” What made you to accept ‘Hi Nanna’?

After ‘Sita Ramam,’ audience wants to see me in more diverse roles. That's the reason I focused on doing roles and films that are close to my heart. The main reason for doing ‘Hi Nanna’ is the story. The audience will surely fall in love with Viraj and Yashna's journey on screen. Human relations and emotion are presented brilliantly in the film.

‘Hi Nanna’ is the story of a father and daughter. Tell us about your relationship with your father?

No matter how much I say about my father. My biggest inspiration is my father. My father is the reason I am who I am today. They taught me to live life smiling comfortably no matter how many problems there are. Dad is the pillar of my life.

Nani is our Natural Star and heroines say that it is very easy to act with him. How do you feel?



Nani is very supportive. Gave very valuable suggestions while acting. He is a wonderful co-star. Acting with him elevates the performance even more. It was a great experience working with Nani. Looking forward to see our pair on-screen.

What is the challenging scene in the film?

Singing a song in 'Hi Nanna' was a bit of a challenge. In this you have to lip sync perfectly in the song 'Ammaadi'. I am not a professional singer. Each word should be lip synced to the tune. It seemed a bit of a challenge.

How was it working in Vaira Entertainment Production House?



Vaira Entertainment is a wonderful production house. Mohan and Vijayender Reddy are passionate producers. Goa, Ooty. The shoot was done in many amazing locations like Mumbai and Hyderabad. Everything needed for the film has been provided without any compromise. More films to be made in Vaira Entertainment.

You became a star heroine with very few films. how does it feel?

Still need to rise higher. It doesn't matter if the audience doesn't remember my name, but I should be remembered for my roles like Sita and Yashna. Will honestly work hard for it.