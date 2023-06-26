‘MS Dhoni’ Telugu version to have a re-release on Dhoni’s b’day

Recently “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,” the biopic of one of the greatest Indian captains, MS Dhoni, had a re-release. The film was written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. Late Sushant Singh Rajput was seen as the legendary Indian captain. The movie was a sensation at the box office.

The latest news is that the movie’s Telugu version will have special shows across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on 7th July, marking the birthday of the legendary captain. The screenings of these special shows will happen in Hyderabad, Vizag, Vijayawada, and Tirupathi.

The film captures the journey of Dhoni from his childhood till the memorable success of the 2011 One-Day World Cup. Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, Kranti Prakash Jha, and Alok Pandey played crucial roles.