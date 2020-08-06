Murder: Court notices to RGV

Tollywood: Ram Gopal Varma comes up with a new movie titled Murder. The film is based on the honor killing incident that took place in the state of Telangana. Now, Amrutha, who lost her husband has approached Nalgonda court and filed a petition against Varma and the film he is planning to release. She alleged that Varma is doing a film on her life, without her permission and is also distorting several facts in the case.

The Nalgonda court has transferred the case to a special court on SC/ST cases. The court also sent the notices to RGV and others involved with the movie. The court sent them the notices via email and Whatsapp. They are asked to present themselves in front of the court on 6th of August. More details on the same will come out soon.