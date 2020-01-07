My dad is my inspiration, says Bunny

Talking at the musical concert of his upcoming film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' in Hyderabad on Tuesday, music composer, Thaman said he is a big fan of Allu Arjun and that is the reason why he could compose the music album very well.

Trivikram is the reason why I am able to stand on this stage, he added. B-town playback Armaan Malik said he first worked with Allu Arjun for 'Naa Peru Surya and he sang Butta Bomma in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.'

Famed classical singers- Priya Sisters said they sang a Telugu song after 12 long years and termed it a complex one.

B-town diva Tabu said she is really delighted with the massive turnout to the event and she is acting in a Telugu film after a really long time. I could not have asked for a better film to make my comeback .

Ace producer, Allu Aravind said his good friend Radhakrishna worked tirelessly for the project and thanked him for the same.

Trivikram has done some excellent work for the film and it has attained a hit vibe even before the release. Star director, Trivikram said, "When I worked with Bunny in 'Julayi' he was a bachelor, now he is a father of two kids and he has matured a lot.

We took many adventurous decisions for the film and hope the audience bless us with great success. 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' will welcome the Sankranthi season on a grand note." Stylish star Allu Arjun said, "My previous three films, 'Naa Peru Surya,' 'Sarrainodu,' and 'DJ' were serious stuff.

I wanted to do a breezy entertainer and listened to many scripts but connected with Trivikram's script. Actually, I wanted to shed spotlight on the artists behind songs in the album and planned accordingly.

Thaman came up with Samajavaragamana in one of our casual music sittings. I liked it at first but never imagined it would become such a raging hit.

Thaman has always given commendable output for my films and he repeated the same with 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.'

Chinnababu garu is a dignified producer. I love my father, Allu Aravind more than anyone else. His remarkable journey is an inspiration for me.

My grandfather Alla Ramalingiah was given Padma Shri award. I hope my father is awarded Padma Shri one day."