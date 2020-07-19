My Role in '22' Movie Will be very Different - Bollywood Actor Vikramjeet Virk

" '22' Movie is a very good action thriller. I did a very different role in this movie. I got very excited when I listened to it and instantly agreed to do it. I played as a villain in Puri Jagannadh's 'Heart Attack' film. My role got me very good fame in that film. I am very happy to play as the main villain in his protege Shivakumar's direction.", says Bollywood actor Vikramjeet Virk.

Shivakumar B. who has worked in Direction Department of Dashing Director Puri Jagannadh, Sensational Director VV Vinayak, Super Successful Director Maruthi is Directing '22' Vikramjeet Virk is playing a crucial role in this film. He is celebrating his birthday on July 19th. On this occasion, Team '22' unveiled Vikramjeet's stylish look from the film extending birthday wishes to him. Vikramjeet said, "Shiva is a very talented person. He handled the film quite well though this is his first movie. Rupesh is a very good actor and for sure he will be having a bright future. The film came out very well. Everyone will love '22' which is a different action thriller."

Rupesh Kumar Choudhary, Saloni Misra, Vikramjeet Virk, Devi prasad, Jaya Prakash, Ravi Varma, Sasidhar Kosuri, Fidaa Saranya, Rajashri Nair, Pooja Ramachandran, Krishna Chaitanya, Afghanistan Rama Raju, baby Samskruthi, Master Tarun, Master Devansh, Baby Ojal, and others are the principal cast.