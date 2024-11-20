My role in ‘Mechanic Rocky’ will be very unique: Shraddha Srinath

Actress Shraddha Srinath shared exciting insights about her upcoming film Mechanic Rocky, set to release on November 22. Directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi, the film stars Vishwak Sen in the lead role and features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the other heroine. During a recent press conference, Shraddha revealed details about her character and the making of the film.

Shraddha, who hails from an army family, described her character Maya as one of the most unique roles she has ever played. "This project has been very exciting for me, and I enjoyed portraying Maya," she said. She also mentioned that her character plays a crucial role in the storyline, with numerous twists and visual moments that will surprise audiences.

Despite not having many combination scenes with Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shraddha bonded with her on set, finding similarities due to both hailing from army families. She also spoke about her initial hesitation to work with Vishwak Sen on a previous project, but expressed her excitement at collaborating with him on Mechanic Rocky.

Discussing her career, Shraddha reflected on her nine-year journey in the industry, highlighting her ability to adapt to both hits and flops. She mentioned her future projects, including Daku Maharaj, a Tamil web series, and a film with Vishnu Vishal.

With a thrilling role and high anticipation, Shraddha’s performance in Mechanic Rocky is sure to captivate audiences this November.