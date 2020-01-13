My role is close to real-life, says Kalyan Ram

Kalyanaram, scion of the Nandamuri family, who was lauded by the audience for his performance in earlier flicks such as 'Athanokkade' and '118' needs no introduction.

His next family entertainer 'Enthamanchivadavuraa' is slated for release on January 15. In this connection, he spoke to the media in Hyderabad on Monday.

He said that the title of the film was taken from a popular song 'Enthamanchivadavuraa' from the movie 'Nammina Bantu' starring ANR and Savitri, which was released in 1960.

The film received critical acclaim in those days, he added. Kalian Ram said that the title of the film was apt and is based on the movie's story.

He said that the protagonist of the film sees only the good in others and always takes things in a positive light and is very sportive.

He shuns evil forces. The hero is a do-gooder and always thinks of helping others, Kalyan Ram added. He said that the male lead always thinks from the point of view of others as he feels that basically, every human being is good.

But sometimes, we are hurt by what others do and we should make them understand how much pain they have caused. How the hero cuts the negativity in others forms the crux of the story, Ram added.

Kalyan Ram said that initially, the director wanted to select the title, 'All is well' for the film but changed his mind and thought of a Telugu title to add Telugu flavour to a Telugu movie.

The story was based on a Gujarati film and liked it after watching the film, he added.

Furthermore, Kalyan Ram said that he was never bothered about a particular image and continued to do films if the story was good.

But his character should not become repetitive as the audience always expects something new, he added. I am not a prisoner of any particular image, he added.

Kalyan Ram said that the role tallies with his real life and found it quite challenging.

When he discussed the film with his brother NTR junior, the latter encouraged him to take up the role, he added.

He said that although the move was message oriented, the message was not given in the form of a formal lecture.

Talking about the heroine, he said that Mehreen's performance was superb.