Live
Just In
Naa Saami Ranga Success: Nagarjuna thanks fans for support
Nagarjuna Akkineni showcased his multifaceted talent in the film ‘Naa Saami Ranga,’ a cinematic endeavor produced by Srinivasa Chitturi with a significant budget, helmed by director Vijay Binny under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen.
Presented by Pawan Kumar, this cinematic gem stars Ashika Ranganath alongside Nagarjuna, with commendable performances by Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Mirna Menon, and Ruksar Dhillon.
Presented by Pawan Kumar, this cinematic gem stars Ashika Ranganath alongside Nagarjuna, with commendable performances by Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Mirna Menon, and Ruksar Dhillon.
Released on January 14 as a delightful Sankranti offering, the film has emerged victorious as the quintessential Sankranti entertainer, earning accolades from audiences, admirers, and critics alike. Acknowledging its triumphant journey, the film’s ensemble organised a grand celebration, wherein King Nagarjuna felicitated the team with success shields, expressing gratitude to the audience and fans for their unwavering support and love.