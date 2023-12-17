‘Naa Saami Ranga’ teaser: Nagarjuna at his best

King Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to entertain audience during the Sankranthi season in 2024 with an action drama “Naa Saami Ranga” which marks the directorial debut of Vijay Binny. This movie is not just about action and romance, but friendship is a core element. The promotional activities of the film are in full swing, as the team is coming up with updates at regular intervals of time. After introducing the lead actors, first single and the glimpse, they unveiled a teaser of the movie.

The teaser introduces all other layers in the movie. The teaser begins with an interesting conversation between Ashika Ranganath and Allari Naresh about Nagarjuna. King Nagarjuna gets an action-packed intro with a Mamidi Thota fight sequence. Although Nag and Ashika are not on talking terms for 10 years, they communicate with their eyes. What follows is the romance of the duo during their young age and Nag’s friendship with his buddies Allari Naresh and Raj Tharun. The latter half in particular is a mass stuff and the last portion where the protagonist takes on the baddies gives goosebumps.

This is an impeccably cut teaser promising a perfect festive treat. Vijay Binny’s detailing in each sequence is praise-worthy. He has rightly presented the romance, friendship, and action elements. Nagarjuna nailed it with his terrific screen presence. His Godavari slang is super cool, whereas his chemistry with Ashika worked well. Nag, Naresh and Raj Tharun’s friendship is another major attraction.

Shivendra Dasaradhi captured the frames flamboyantly, whereas MM Keeravani set different moods with his captivating score. The trendy and jazzy music for Nag’s intro gives rise to the character. Srinivasa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen is producing the movie and the production design stands out. Pavan Kumar presents the movie. Chandra Bose penned the lyrics, while the blockbuster writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada provided the story and dialogues for the film.