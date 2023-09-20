‘Nachinavadu’ gives value to woman’s self-respect: Director Laxman Chinna

Director-producer Laxman Chinna is playing the lead role under the banner of Enuganti Film Zone and his self-directed film “Nachinavadu” is releasing in two Telugu states and Karnataka on September 22.

Interacting to press, Director Laxman Chinna said, “The film will be liked by everyone. Woman's self-respect is taken as the main theme and will be made in a way that will appeal to the family audience and today's youth. Malayalam music director Mijo Joseph's music and lyrics by young lyricist Harshavardhan Reddy were the main attractions of their film.”