Naga Babu Releases A Statement About His Daughter Niharika Konidela's Detainment In Banjara Hills Police Station

It is all known that the Mega family's cute actress Niharika Konidela has been spotted in Radisson Blu's Pudding and Mink last night i.e on Saturday night. As Police officials made their raid all of a sudden in the night, almost 150 people were present at the pub at the time of the raid. Police nabbed the management for running the pub beyond the timings and shifted all the 150 people along with management to Banjara Hills police station. Well, out of those 150 people, the names of a few ace actors of Tollywood came out and thus, it created noise. Celebs like Rahul Sipligunj and Niharika Konidela were also detained in the Police station. Off late, Niharika's father Naga Babu released an official statement regarding this matter and cleared the air on the rumours.



In a video message, he said, "My daughter Niharika was present at a pub in a five-star hotel last night. Police have nabbed the management of running the pub beyond permitted timings. However, the police have confirmed she is clean and has nothing to do with the drugs that were recovered."

He also added, "I have seen a lot of baseless news doing rounds on social media. I appeal to everyone to stop spreading such rumours".

The pub was still running at 3 AM in midnight as well and thus the Police officers arrested the management and took the guests into custody. With this issue once again the drugs case became the talk of the town as earlier the Police officers investigated a few A-listers of Tollywood in connection with a drug dealer. Although everyone is given a clean certificate, still there are rumours that a few people take drugs in the industry.





Actor & Producer #NagaBabu clarifies about the baseless speculations and rumours spreading around #NiharikaKonidela in media pic.twitter.com/talGk9l8MW — Pulagam Chinnarayana (@PulagamOfficial) April 3, 2022



