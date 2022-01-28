Naga Chaitanya in talks to make OTT debut

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, who is high on success after 'Love story' and 'Bangarraju', is likely to begin shooting for a web series, produced by Amazon Prime Video.

Touted to be a thriller, the web series will have '24' fame Vikram Kumar as the director. It is being reported that Naga Chaitanya is prepping to play a never-before-role, as he is also working on his physical appearance for the much-hyped web series.

Inside talks suggest that Chaitanya will be seen in a role with multi-layered idiosyncrasy, while he plays a journalist. Now, in the talks is Chaitanya's makeover, which he has been prepping to bring in, for the role in the web series.

Chaitanya will be seen romancing Priya Bhavani Shankar, while the web series will have three seasons. Other sources also report that the story of this much-hyped series revolves around time travel and each season will have around 8-10 episodes.

While the team is yet to make an official announcement, there is so much anticipation around this venture. Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar, who are currently busy shooting for their upcoming movie 'Thank You', will soon start working on the other pre-production works so as to kick-start the series.