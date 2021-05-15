Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Naga Chaitanya to sport a new look

Naga Chaitanya
x

Naga Chaitanya

Highlights

Young Hero Naga Chaitanya has been silently wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming movies. The actor who is awaiting the release of 'Love Story' movie under the direction of Sekhar Kammula signed his next with director Vikram K Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young Hero Naga Chaitanya has been silently wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming movies. The actor who is awaiting the release of 'Love Story' movie under the direction of Sekhar Kammula signed his next with director Vikram K Kumar.

Titled as 'Thank You', Dil Raju is bankrolling this project. The movie unit has recently returned to India after completing a major shooting schedule in Italy. On the other hand, after wrapping up this project, Naga Chaitanya will join the sets of his Bollywood debut movie 'Laal Singh Chadha' starring Aamir Khan. Chay is going to sport a different look in this and he needs ample time to prepare for the makeover. Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya has allocated 15 days for the film and the shooting of his portion will take place in Ladakh.

Aamir Khan has recently handpicked some beautiful locations for the film. Akkineni fans are also super excited to watch the maiden venture of Chay in the Hindi Film Industry.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X