Naga Chaitanya to sport a new look

Young Hero Naga Chaitanya has been silently wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming movies. The actor who is awaiting the release of 'Love Story' movie under the direction of Sekhar Kammula signed his next with director Vikram K Kumar.

Titled as 'Thank You', Dil Raju is bankrolling this project. The movie unit has recently returned to India after completing a major shooting schedule in Italy. On the other hand, after wrapping up this project, Naga Chaitanya will join the sets of his Bollywood debut movie 'Laal Singh Chadha' starring Aamir Khan. Chay is going to sport a different look in this and he needs ample time to prepare for the makeover. Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya has allocated 15 days for the film and the shooting of his portion will take place in Ladakh.



Aamir Khan has recently handpicked some beautiful locations for the film. Akkineni fans are also super excited to watch the maiden venture of Chay in the Hindi Film Industry.

