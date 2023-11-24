Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Dhootha’ trailer receives thumping response

The upcoming series “Dhootha” directed by Vikram K Kumar, and produced by Sharrath Marar under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., marks the OTT debut of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. The original series of Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its trailer.

The trailer which gave an insight into what the series is all about received a thumping response from all corners. The clip assured that “Dhootha” is a fast-paced and captivating suspense thriller with a unique blend of unpredictability and supernatural elements that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

It was also evident through the trailer that, this series will appeal to all sections. From the brilliant performances of the lead actors to the technical brilliance of the director, cinematographer, and music director, everything about the trailer was exceptional. The video has got record views in 24 hours and the excitement around the series has heightened. “Dhootha” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 1st.