Naga Shaurya gives chance to flop heroine!

Naga Shaurya is currently busy working on a couple of interesting projects. One of them is Varudu Kavalenu and the other one is Lakshya. Interestingly, he also signed another film titled Police Vari Hecharika. The buzz is that the film unit finally locked the leading lady of the movie. As per the buzz, Naga Chaitanya's Majili heroine Divyansha Kaushik will be romancing Shaurya in the film.

After making her debut in Majili, the actress did not get good offers in Telugu. She is now looking forward to meeting the Telugu audiences again, after a long time. The film has got an interesting scope for her to perform.

The pre-production work is currently in progress. Rajendra Kolusu is the director and the film is produced by Mahesh S Koneru. The complete details about the project will come out soon. Keep watching the space for more details.