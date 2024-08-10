Naga Shaurya high-budget film with debutant Raam Desina gets a grand launch

Actor Naga Shaurya has announced his next major project, set to be his highest-budget film to date. Directed by debutant Raam Desina, also known as Ramesh, and produced by newcomer Srinivasarao Chinthalapudi under the banner of Sri Vaishnavi Films, this upcoming film represents a significant milestone in Shaurya’s career. The regular shoot for the film has commenced today.

Srinivasarao Chinthalapudi, a businessman with a keen interest in filmmaking, is making his industry debut with this ambitious project. Initially seeking a Pan-India star, Chinthalapudi was drawn to Naga Shaurya, a long-time friend of Ramesh, for the lead role. Ramesh, who has worked with prominent directors like Gautam Vasudev Menon, YVS Chowdary, and Sreenu Vaitla, brings his experience as a co-writer of several successful films to this directorial debut.

The film is anticipated to be an action-packed entertainer and features a distinguished cast, including Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Saikumar, Mime Gopi, and Sridevi Vijaykumar. It will also showcase top technical talent, with Rasool Ellore handling cinematography, Harris Jayaraj composing the music, Rajeev Nair overseeing art direction, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao managing editing.