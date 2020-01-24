Naga Shaurya on a mission

After playing soft lover boy roles in films like 'Chalo' and 'OH Baby', young actor Naga Shaurya is going to showcase his fiery side in his upcoming film, 'Ashwathama' directed by debutante Ramana Teja.

The makers of the movie have released the theatrical trailer of the film. Decoding the promo, the movie is raising curiosity among movie lovers.

The two minute seven seconds trailer starts with the voice of antagonist and later comes a family event in Naga Shaurya's house.

The story is going to be about the safety of women and the problems being faced by the girls, aver makers. We could also spot Posani Krishna Murali in the trailer where he was turning a deaf eye to the missing complaint filed by a couple.

The protagonist was seen connecting the dots to unveil the mystery behind the continuous deaths and missing cases of women.

Mehreen Pirzada will be seen opposite Naga Shaurya in this movie which is slated for release on January 31.