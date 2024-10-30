Live
Just In
Naga Vamsi looks confident about ‘Lucky Baskhar’
Telugu cinema producer Naga Vamsi, known for his support of young talent through Sithara Entertainments, is gearing up for the release of Lucky Baskhar
Telugu cinema producer Naga Vamsi, known for his support of young talent through Sithara Entertainments, is gearing up for the release of Lucky Baskhar. The much-anticipated film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, directed by Venky Atluri. As the release approaches, Vamsi shared insights about the film and its unique strategy.
Speaking with the media, Naga Vamsi expressed confidence in Lucky Baskhar’s success, revealing plans for early premieres ahead of its October 31 release. He explained that, with Diwali celebrations potentially affecting first-day evening shows, the team opted for early screenings to maximize viewership.
On the film’s content, Vamsi praised Dulquer Salmaan's performance, highlighting the film as a character-driven family entertainer with thrilling elements. He emphasized that Lucky Baskhar explores the story of a con-artist, but with a focus on his heart and motivations. “After 15 minutes, Dulquer as Baskhar will take you on a captivating journey,” he stated, confident that the final scenes will leave a lasting impact.
Addressing concerns about glorifying a con-artist, Vamsi clarified that the film portrays realistic desperation, showing the protagonist using banking loopholes, but aims to deliver a positive message. In conclusion, Vamsi reiterated his excitement for the film, hoping audiences enjoy it as much as the team did while making it.