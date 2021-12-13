Nagarjuna adopts 1K acres of forest land

Hyderabad: The Telugu Bigg Boss host, actor Nagarjuna, has come forward to adopt 1,000 acres of forest and urged everyone to plant three saplings in the next three weeks and give a fitting finale to 2021 year. When Nagarjuna asked Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar on how many saplings were planted under Green India Challenge, a smiling Santosh Kumar replied, "We have planted 16 crore plants." This lead to an interesting discussion between Nagarjuna and Santosh Kumar in the Bigg Boss Show on Sunday.

Nagarjuna urged the contestants and viewers to plant three saplings each in the remaining three weeks of the year and give a fitting finish to it. Santosh Kumar said, "We have taken up Green India Challenge to make everyone plant saplings and protect them."

He stated that stars and celebrities adopted forests. Prabhas adopted 1,643 acres and Hetero Drugs Parthasarathy Reddy adopted 2,500 acres of forestland and growing them, he said. Nagarjuna planted the sapling given by Santosh Kumar at the Bigg Boss House and promised to continue the spirit of environmental protection.