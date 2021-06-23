Nagarjuna And Sumanth Praise Young Hero Galla Ashok For His Terrific Cowboy Look In Hero Teaser

It is all known that Superstar Krishna's grandson Ashok Galla is making his debut in Tollywood with Hero movie. Mahesh Babu released the teaser of his movie and also sent his best wishes to the whole team of this movie. Ashok impressed all the netizens with his cowboy attire and surprised all the movie buffs with the Joker role too.

On the whole, the Hero teaser looked intense with all the surprising elements. After watching the teaser of this movie, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Sumanth praised Ashok and dropped their wishes through their Twitter pages.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Along with sharing the teaser poster of Hero movie, Nagarjuna also wrote, "Reminds me of superstar Krishna garu's cowboy flicks!! all the best to



@AshokGalla and team #hero https://youtu.be/R67XtVakJZ0".

Going with the teaser it all starts off with Ashok's cowboy attire and he will be seen riding the horse chasing a train. Then he will immediately be seen in a Joker attire with awesome expressions. Even a few fight sequences and a glimpse of lead actress Niddhi Aggerwal makes the teaser worth watching.



Even Sumanth also praised Ashok and shared the teaser on his Twitter page.

He sent his best wishes to the whole team of Hero team.



Even Namrata Shirodkar also shared the teaser poster on her Instagram and applauded Ashok Galla.

She sent her good luck to Ashok for his debut!



Coming to the Hero movie, it is being directed by Sriram Aditya and is produced by Padmavati Galla under the Amara Raja Media & Entertainment banner. It has Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Satya in other important roles.