Nagarjuna opens up about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5: The much-awaited 5th season of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss is all set to get started from September 5th 2021. Young Tiger NTR hosted the first season followed by Natural Star Nani in the second season.

Tollywood king Nagarjuna has taken over the hosting responsibilities from the third season. He has successfully hosted the 3rd and 4th seasons of Bigg Boss. Now he is all set to return as a host for the fifth season as well. The curtain riser episode of Bigg Boss season 5 will be aired on Star Maa tomorrow on September 5th at 6:00 PM.

On this note, while talking to the media, Nagarjuna said that he is very happy to be a part of this show which is fulfilling and entertaining. "The last few months have been tough and challenging for everyone but with this show, our endeavor is to bring joy and happiness to our fans with best-in-class entertainment," said Nagarjuna.

"I'm looking forward to bring forward the true feelings of the contestants so that the audience can understand them better," added Nag.