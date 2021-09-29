Nagarjuna Praises Naga Chaitanya And Turns Emotional Saying, 'Love Story Is Becoming Prem Nagar By Fighting All Hurdles'

It is all known that Tollywood's young hero Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story movie was released a few days ago and garnered positive talk from all corners of Tollywood. Well, on this special occasion, the makers organized a success meet of Love Story movie. Akkineni Nagarjuna graced the event and was all happy for his dear son Chaitanya as he bagged the blockbuster movie! Nagarjuna spoke on the stage and thanked director Sekhar Kammula for making Naga Chaitanya a star with the Love Story movie.



He also said, "What should I say about my son. I am fully satisfied with the performance of Naga Chaitanya in the movie. I was telling Sekhar Kammula that actor and star are two different things and words. Thank you, Sekhar for making Chaitanya a star actor. You have taken him on a completely new journey and path. Thank you for that."

He also added, "Nana (Naga Chaitanya), you have done a fantastic job in the film and that's all I can say. You made me cry, and made me laugh. It is already 50 years since the release of Prem Nagar, the biggest hit in Nanna's (ANR) career. When the movie got released, there was a cyclone. Coincidentally, after 50 years, Love Story had its release on the same date (September 24) amid cyclone and pandemic. Now, Love Story is becoming another Prem Nagar by fighting all the hurdles. Thank you all and fans for that."

The plot is all about the Naga Chaitanya being a middle-class man who dreams to set up his own dance studio. He joins hands with ace dancer Sai Pallavi who is in search of a software job. They fall in love eventually but their parents oppose their wedding because of the caste and status differences between them!

Speaking about the movie, this Shekar Kammula's directorial is bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banners. One more important aspect of this movie is Naga Chaitanya learnt the Telangana dialect for this flick and impressed his fans with his awesome dialogue delivery. This movie hit the big screens on 24th September, 2021 and garnered all the positive talk!