Nagarjuna to have a clash with Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu

We already knew that two much-awaited movies like 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' starring Mahesh Babu and Hara Hara Veeramalla (PSPK27) starring Pawan Kalyan are going to have a huge clash at box office during Sankranti next year.

Now, as per the latest reports, senior hero Nagarjuna is also much likely to join this competition. As per the latest reports, the much-awaited sequel of Nagarjuna's super hit film Soggade Chinni Nayana titled as 'Bangarraju' might hit the theatres for Sankranti next year. Recently, while talking to the media, Nagarjuna that they are planning to commence the shoot of the film from June or July and if everything goes well, the movie will get released for Sankranti next year.

If this turns out to be true, then the movie lovers are going to witness the biggest clash at the box office. We have to wait and see which star hero is going to win the Sankranti season next year.