Nagarjuna to join the sets of 'The Ghost'

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who has been basking in the success of his latest Sankranthi movie 'Bangarraju', is all set to join the sets of his upcoming movie 'The Ghost' in Dubai.

A crucial schedule, which is supposed to begin in the first week of February, will see Nagarjuna shoot for a fascinating series of action-oriented scenes. As per sources, the makers have planned to bring together Nagarjuna and actress Sonal Chauhan for the schedule. With Sonal Chauhan performing a few stunts, action director Seelum Pradit also known as Nung will be in-charge of the fights for the Dubai schedule.

The buzz is that Nagarjuna is to sport a never-before look, as he will be seen in a salt-and-pepper look in 'The Ghost'. Being helmed by 'Garuda Vega' director Praveen Sattaru, 'The Ghost' is anticipated to be a seat-edge-thriller, with top-notch action sequences.

'The Ghost' is produced by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar jointly. The film has cinematography by Mukhesh G, while Ganesh K is also one of the stunt masters on board. Actors Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are to appear in important roles alongside Nagarjuna.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna's multi-starrer Bollywood movie 'Brahmastra' will release later this year.