Namrata Accepts Twinkle Khanna's Challenge And Prepares Tasty Dishes For Their Kids

Namrata Shirodkar always stays active on social media and keeps on posting her family pics. Coming to this lockdown period, Namrata is treating her fans by sharing the candid pics of Sitara and 'Memory Therapy' videos of this little munchkin…

Today, she came up with another interesting post by accepting the 'Tweak India' challenge thrown by Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna. Namrata Shirodkarcarry-forwarded the '#WhatsInYourKidsDabbachain and prepared yummy Chole Masala, BhendiPoriyal and Yellow Rice for her kids…









In this post, Namrata is seen posing along the nicely decored plate with all three tasty dishes… She also thanked Twinkle Khanna for nominating her and doled out the reason behind choosing these three dishes for 'Kids Dabba'.

Namrata said that Chole Masala,BhendiPoriyal and Yellow Ricearekidsfavourite because it satisfies their Indian food cravings, so it's on the kid's menu once every week.

I like to keep it simple with what I feed them. A healthy and wholesome meal with small indulgences.Along with it, Namrata also came up with an amazing cooking tip…

Food Tip: A tip that I always stick by is using a spoonful of pure ghee or cold-pressed coconut oil while cooking. It's non-greasy and easy on their tiny stomachs!

Here is the Namrata's recipe of 'BhendiPoriyal'… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 250 grams bhindi

• 1 tsp oil

• ½ tsp mustard seeds

• ½ tsp cumin seeds

• 8 to 10 curry leaves

• 50 gms chopped onion

• 1 green chilli chopped

• 50 gms fresh coconut

• A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

• 1 tsp turmeric powder

• 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

• salt as per taste

Method:

• Wash bhindi twice and dry it.

• Wipe them with a tissue or dry cloth.

• Chop them round and keep aside.

• Take a pan and heat the oil, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds &saute.

• Then add hing, turmeric, chopped onions & curry leaves.

• Sprinkle some fresh coconut and add the bhindi.

• Cook on slow flame.

• Salt according to taste.

• Garnish with coriander.

Wow… BhendiPoriyal turns out a healthy yummy dish at the same time!!! Thank You Namrata for doling out such nutritious dish for kids…

Namrata further challenged ShilpaShirodkar, Chef Sheetal and RashmiPatkar to come up with a few yummy and healthy dishes for kids dabba!!!









Here is Twinkle Khanna's post and she is seen happily posing with 'Ragi And RavaIdli' plates which are so cutely decored with veggies… Twinkle also doled out the simple yet healthy recipe of this Idli variant…