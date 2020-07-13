Namrata Accepts Twinkle Khanna's Challenge And Prepares Tasty Dishes For Their Kids
Namrata Shirodkar always stays active on social media and keeps on posting her family pics. Coming to this lockdown period, Namrata is treating her fans by sharing the candid pics of Sitara and 'Memory Therapy' videos of this little munchkin
Today, she came up with another interesting post by accepting the 'Tweak India' challenge thrown by Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna. Namrata Shirodkarcarry-forwarded the '#WhatsInYourKidsDabbachain and prepared yummy Chole Masala, BhendiPoriyal and Yellow Rice for her kids…
Thank you @twinklerkhanna for nominating me. Here is what's in my kids dabba! #Tweakindia #WhatsInYourKidsDabba - Chola masala, Bhendi poriyal & some yellow rice to go with it! This dish is their favourite because it satisfies their Indian food cravings, so its on the kids menu once every week. I like to keep it simple with what I feed them. A healthy and wholesome meal with small indulgences. A tip that I always stick by is using a spoonful of pure ghee or cold-pressed coconut oil while cooking. It's non-greasy and easy on their tiny stomachs! Here is my recipe for the Bhendi poriyal: 250 grams bhindi 1 tsp oil ½ tsp mustard seeds ½ tsp cumin seeds 8 to 10 curry leaves 50 gms chopped onion 1 green chilli chopped 50 gms fresh coconut A pinch of asafoetida (hing) 1 tsp turmeric powder 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves salt as per taste Method:- Wash bhindi twice and dry it. Wipe them with a tissue or dry cloth Chop them round and keep aside Take a pan and heat the oil, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds & saute Then add hing, turmeric, chopped onions & curry leaves Sprinkle some fresh coconut and add the bhindi Cook on slow flame Salt according to taste Garnish with coriander. I nominate @shilpashirodkar73, @the_dabbawali and & @chef_sheetalvanjari to let us have a peek at what they put on their little one's plate.
In this post, Namrata is seen posing along the nicely decored plate with all three tasty dishes… She also thanked Twinkle Khanna for nominating her and doled out the reason behind choosing these three dishes for 'Kids Dabba'.
Namrata said that Chole Masala,BhendiPoriyal and Yellow Ricearekidsfavourite because it satisfies their Indian food cravings, so it's on the kid's menu once every week.
I like to keep it simple with what I feed them. A healthy and wholesome meal with small indulgences.Along with it, Namrata also came up with an amazing cooking tip…
Food Tip: A tip that I always stick by is using a spoonful of pure ghee or cold-pressed coconut oil while cooking. It's non-greasy and easy on their tiny stomachs!
Here is the Namrata's recipe of 'BhendiPoriyal'… Have a look!
Ingredients Needed
• 250 grams bhindi
• 1 tsp oil
• ½ tsp mustard seeds
• ½ tsp cumin seeds
• 8 to 10 curry leaves
• 50 gms chopped onion
• 1 green chilli chopped
• 50 gms fresh coconut
• A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
• 1 tsp turmeric powder
• 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
• salt as per taste
Method:
• Wash bhindi twice and dry it.
• Wipe them with a tissue or dry cloth.
• Chop them round and keep aside.
• Take a pan and heat the oil, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds &saute.
• Then add hing, turmeric, chopped onions & curry leaves.
• Sprinkle some fresh coconut and add the bhindi.
• Cook on slow flame.
• Salt according to taste.
• Garnish with coriander.
Wow… BhendiPoriyal turns out a healthy yummy dish at the same time!!! Thank You Namrata for doling out such nutritious dish for kids…
Namrata further challenged ShilpaShirodkar, Chef Sheetal and RashmiPatkar to come up with a few yummy and healthy dishes for kids dabba!!!
I may not always be around to watch what my kids are up to, so here are some healthy treats that I would put inside their dabbas to keep an eye on them instead. I am nominating @shefalishahofficial @lapetitchef and @namratashirodkar to let us have a peek at what they put on their little one's plate. I would love to know what healthy treats you like making for your children as well Share a photo on social media with #WhatsInYourKidsDabba and tag @tweakindia Recipe Corner Ragi and Rava Idli recipe Dry roast the rava and once cool, add the ragi flour in equal proportions. Add salt, curd and water. Leave it alone for half an hour. Put in a small pinch of baking soda before steaming. Once ready, go crazy decorating your idlis with carrot eyes, cherry tomato noses and whatever bits you have leftover.
Here is Twinkle Khanna's post and she is seen happily posing with 'Ragi And RavaIdli' plates which are so cutely decored with veggies… Twinkle also doled out the simple yet healthy recipe of this Idli variant…