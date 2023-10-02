Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’: Second single ‘Uyaalo Uyyaala’ drops on October 4

The buzz surrounding the upcoming movie ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ is reaching a fever pitch as fans eagerly await the release of its second single, ‘Uyyaalo Uyyaala.’ This highly anticipated track is expected to provide a glimpse into the emotional depth of the film, which is already generating immense excitement. The deadly combination of the ‘God Of Masses’ Nandamuri Balakrishna, successful director Anil Ravipudi, is undoubtedly a recipe for success. From the teaser to the first single, the promotional material for Bhagavanth Kesari has consistently heightened expectations for the movie. The first single delivered a mass feast, and now fans are eagerly anticipating an emotional journey with the release of the second single.

The poster for ‘Uyyaalo Uyyaala’ depicts Balakrishna sitting on the banks of a serene river, sharing a lighthearted moment with a girl, hinting at the heartwarming and emotional bond that the film will explore. The music for the movie is composed by the talented SS Thaman, known for his ability to craft soul-stirring melodies and foot-tapping tunes. ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ boasts a stellar cast, with Kajal Aggarwal playing the leading lady opposite Balakrishna. Additionally, the film features Sreeleela in a vital role and marks the Tollywood debut of National Award-Winning actor Arjun Rampal. The combination of these talented actors promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film’s visuals are brought to life by cinematographer C Ram Prasad, while Tammi Raju takes charge of editing, and Rajeevan is the production designer, ensuring that the movie is a visual treat.

The action sequences, an integral part of any Balakrishna film, are choreographed by V Venkat, who is known for his expertise in crafting highoctane action sequences that leave audiences at the edge of their seats. ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ is all set to hit theaters on October 19th, just in time for the festive occasion of Dussehra.