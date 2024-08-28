Nani Brings Back Old Traditions with 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’

Nani is reviving old promotional trends with his 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' promotion strategy.

Before the rise of social media, heroes like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Prabhas, and others used to promote their movies on regular TV channels like Gemini TV and ETV. They conducted shows and talk shows to capture the attention of households across the country. However, with the advent of social media and its increasing usage, movie promotions have largely moved online.

Today, Nani is interacting with the public on Twitter and answering their questions. He has been travelling extensively, from North to South, promoting 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' across India. The movie team has been aggressively promoting the film, including organising a grand pre-release event.

Nani is bringing back the “phone to the star and ask questions” trend that was popular before the internet era by engaging directly with his fans and audiences on Twitter. When asked about the trend of stars not actively promoting their movies, Nani explained in a recent interview, “It's just their choice. Everyone has their own belief systems and strategies. I used to be like that too. But I've wanted to bring back that positivity since day one. I feel that it’s my responsibility to make sure everyone in a household knows that ‘Nani is making a movie.’ That’s what I’m striving for now.”

While these rigorous promotions can sometimes lead to speculations about the movie, Nani remains confident about 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,' which is set to hit theatres tomorrow.