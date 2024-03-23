Nani gets busy with new shoot of ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Telugu star Nani, who was last seen in ‘Hi Nanna’, has started the new schedule of his upcoming film ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ in Hyderabad.

The film is helmed by Vivek Athreya, and marks Vivek and Nani’s second collaboration after ‘Ante Sundaraniki’, which was released in 2022.

On Saturday, the makers of the film shared an image from the shoot on Instagram.

In the image, a wounded hand of Nani can be seen against a blurred background, setting up the action sequence.

The rusty and the intense image promises thrilling action sequences, adding an extra layer of intensity to the already gripping narrative.

The film also stars S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sai Kumar P.

The film’s music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while editing is handled by Karthika Srinivas. Cinematography is managed by Murali G.

Produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is written and directed by Vivek Athrey.

The film is set to arrive cinemas on August 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.