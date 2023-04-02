Nani shares his happiness for 'Dasara' success in a unique manner

Natural Star Nani's "Dasara" which came amidst huge expectations, opened to sensational numbers at the box office. The movie grossed 38 crores on its opening day, which is the highest for a Nani film. Nani, the film's leading lady Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty are being hailed by one and all for their incredible performances.

As the movie is off to a stunning start, Nani exhibited his happiness by posting a special picture on his social handles. Everyone remembers the iconic railway station scene in "Jersey" where Nani celebrates his victory by screaming at the top of his lungs out of joy. Now Nani added two axes to that celebration pose and shared the same online.

The tweet is getting abundant love, and fans have chimed in the comment section to express their love. Well, Nani truly is enjoying the gigantic success which he very well deserves. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced "Dasara" under SLV Cinemas, which Srikanth Odela directed.