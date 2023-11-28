Nani, Shruti Haasan comes with a party anthem ‘Odiyamma’ from ‘Hi Nanna’

Natural Star Nani’s wholesome feel-good family entertainer “Hi Nanna” directed by debutant Shouryuv under Vyra Entertainment is going to be a musical hit before the movie hits the screens. Already, three songs from the movie are chartbusters, and today, they released the fourth song “Odiyamma.”

Music director Hesham Abdul Wahab rendered a peppy, lively, and groovy party anthem which is going to rock all the music charts. The electronic beats and the energetic vocals make it an instant hit. Dhruv Vikram, Shruti Haasan, and Chinmayi Sripada crooned the song for which the lyrics are by Anantha Sriram. ANR’s words from Devadasu are included in the song, making it extra special.

Both Nani and Shruti Haasan set the dance floor on fire with their graceful moves. The song was filmed in colorful sets and the visuals are bright. It will be ‘Odiyamma’ moment for December 31st night as well with everyone celebrating the New Year occasion. “Hi Nanna” is made at a Pan-India level and it stars Mrunal Thakur playing the heroine, wherein Baby Kiara Khanna will be seen in a pivotal role.

The movie was produced on a large scale by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala. It has cinematography by Sanu John Varughese, while Praveen Anthony is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Satish EVV is the executive producer. The film is slated for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on December 7th.